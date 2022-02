ES daily 02/23: minimum target of (C) is hit E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade Yesterday I mentioned minimum target of (C) would be a revisit of Jan low, and today we hit it and even broke it in early evening, but I seriously doubt the drop is over, in fact, we may be in the heart of that if it's targeting 4000 range or lower.