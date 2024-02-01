Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

Hamas Returning To Northern Gaza, Reasserting Control In Some Areas

Hamas Returning To Northern Gaza, Reasserting Control In Some Areas

Hamas Returning To Northern Gaza, Reasserting Control In Some Areas Now 117 days into the Gaza war, with fighting having long been focused in the south, and there are already reports that Hamas militants are returning to the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have for months exercised control of after pacifying it early in the ground offensive.

