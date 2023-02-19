"The guests who were music stars were rude, cheap, whiny, argued about everything, and made ridiculous demands, and a few were known to be so unpleasant that some employees would call out sick the day they checked in or out.
Популярные статьи
- Only Real "Love Island" Fans Will Remember These Dramatic 'Casa Amor' Moments
- 30 Gorgeous Long-Sleeved Dresses From Walmart To Wear While It’s Cold Out
- Holly Madison Recalled Having “Explicit” Photos Of Herself Taken For Playboy Weeks After Defending Her Choice To Stay Off Birth Control While Sleeping With Hugh Hefner