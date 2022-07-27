Nyxoah to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Nyxoah to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 27, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 8 to 11, 2022.