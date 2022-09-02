Fed Whisperer Says Jobs Report "Unlikely To Change" Powell Rate Hike View; BofA, Goldman Call For 50bps In the aftermath of the first 75bps rate hike in June, which made a mockery of the Fed's forward guidance and which required a WSJ "whisperer" to prep the market for the biggest rate hike in three decades with about 24 hours notice, Nick Timiraos - the new generation's Fed-trial ballooner and a poor man's Jon Hilsenrath, has become a bit of a celebrity in Fed watching circles as everything he says is now viewed as gospel explicitly coming from Powell's mouth.