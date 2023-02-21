Goldman: "No One Is Positioned For A Rally And Everyone Wants It To Roll Over, Rather Than Be Forced To Chase" By Bobby Molavi, Goldman managing director and macro trader Equity markets seem to have been aided by a few things: a growing belief that inflation has peaked and the ability of the fed to deliver a soft landing, a more positive tilt around the consumers ability to digest higher rates and higher cost of living, China re-opening and lower geo political tail risks; and the benefit of a mild winter offsetting the structural gas shortage issues faced by Europe.