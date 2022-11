It Was The Worst Final 90 Minutes To A Fed Day In History, As JPM Warns "Squeeze Has Been Squoze" It will live in the annals of market infamy as the day the Fed rugpulled the market, when first a very dovish statement sparked a frenzied buying spree, only to be followed by a blistering, hawkish assault on the bulls during Powell's press conference, leading to risk freefall, and the worst final 90 minutes of a Fed day in history, according to Bespoke.