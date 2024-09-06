Zero Hedge
"This Is A Trend": Amid Public, Shareholder Backlash, Some Major Corporations Drop DEI Policies

"This Is A Trend": Amid Public, Shareholder Backlash, Some Major Corporations Drop DEI Policies Authored by Kevin Stocklin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), As Ford took steps last week to distance itself from the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) movement that has swept the corporate world in recent years, it became just one of a number of companies that are rethinking their commitments to race-based ideology.

