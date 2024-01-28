Negotiators Close In on Hostage Deal

“American-led negotiators are edging closer to an agreement in which Israel would suspend its war in Gaza for about two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas, a deal that could be sealed in the next two weeks and would transform the conflict consuming the region,” the New York Times reports.
