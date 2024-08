"An Intricate Fabric Of Bad Actors Working Hand-In-Hand" – So Is War Inevitable? Submitted by Alastair Crooke, Walter Kirn, an American novelist and cultural critic, in his 2009 memoir, Lost in the Meritocracy, described how, after a sojourn at Oxford, he came to be a member of ‘the class that runs things’ – the one that “writes the headlines, and the stories under them”.