We are looking forward to the summer sun and all the new book releases headed our way! Whether you’re laying out in your backyard, or beach side on your tropical vacation, these new women’s fiction novels won’t disappoint! Make sure you check them out while you are packing up your summer bag… and don’t forget your sunscreen! The Belonger – June 13, Mary Kathleen Mehuron (SparkPress) Caribbean-island innkeeper Holly Walker is hunkering down against a monster hurricane.