Emerging Market Vulnerability Heatmap: Are EMs Threatened By Increasing Inflation Expectations By Wouter van Eijkelenburg, economist at Rabobank Emerging Market Vulnerability Heatmap Summary There are divergent paths to economic recovery in advanced economies and emerging markets, due in part to differences in Covid-19 infections and vaccination rates Inflation expectations are increasing in advanced economies, raising questions on central bank policies going forward Tapering of QE or even policy interest rates hikes by central banks in advanced economies, particularly by the Fed, pose downside risks to the economies of emerging markets Our vulnerability Heatmap provides an overview of economic indicators that signal potential vulnerabilities for certain emerging markets Factors like a country’s (foreign currency denominated) debt, international trade position and interest rate risks are important determinants for EM vulnerability We examine these factors in detail for certain emerging markets by diving into debt metrics, current accounts and interest rates Back to business? In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic triggered the largest crisis since WW2.