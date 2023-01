"A Historic Turning Point": China Reports Blowout Q4 Economic Data As Population Falls For First Time In Decades If there was any doubt that China is back - or was back even when it was still largely mostly locked down with various now defunct Covid zero restrictions - all those doubts were magically whisked away moments ago when Beijing's not-so-random number goalseekatron published the data dump for Q4 which - drumroll - not only beat across the board, but absolutely smashed expectations.