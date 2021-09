FDA Agrees Awith Advisors, Limits Booster Jabs To Older & Immunocompromised Americans Following Friday's decision by the FDA's vaccine advisory panel to only recommend the use of boosters for patients who are a) immunocompromised, b) overweight or c) both, Bloomberg reports that the FDA has decided to accept the advisory panel's conclusions, as expected - representing a major victory for "the science" over President Biden's political priorities.