The United States of America, certainly, does not have any worse, a political, and/ or, electoral/ voting system, than most other nations, around the world, unfortunately, it remains, far — too partisan, and this refusal to seek a meeting — of — the — minds, for the greater good, often, harms this country! Many Americans, seem to be, proud of our heritage, in terms of the visions and supposed — intents, of our Founding Fathers.