2021 Kyoei K1 Heritage Blade Iron

KYOEI is on a tear! This is their fourth release in less than two months! It started with the KCM Heritage blade, yes that beautiful raw grain black dye finished muscle back iron, then their new mold RRC wedge which is their new S25C player’s wedge, then the new 2021 Heritage cavity back iron, and now we are proud to introduce the 2021 K1 Heritage series blade! One of their blades is based on the KCM mold, raw grain in black, and the other one is based on the K1 mold, smooth polished in NiCr chrome satin-finished in-house at the KYOEI factory! Why two blades? It’s hard to deny JDM fans of the original KCM mold, it’s got tour victories and has been used across multiple JDM brands over the years with only success.