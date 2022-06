Goldman Trading Desk: After This FOMC Squeeze, Market Wants To Take Another Leg Lower In our FOMC "Gameplan" note published earlier today on "How To Trade The Fed's Rate Hike", we said that the initial move would be a rally higher, and sure enough, after a headfake down that sent spoos to session lows, we had a torrid 120 point surge that pushed e-minis to the verge of breaking out of the bear market before risk eased back a bit.