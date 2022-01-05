Goldman: Bitcoin's Price May Rise Above $100,000 As part of a "bonus question" asked in Goldman's listing of the bank's five top FX questions for 2022 (available to pro subscribers in the usual place), Goldman FX strategist Zach Pandl speculates on the fate of bitcoin - yes, according to the most important bank in the world, bitcoin is a currency - and predicts that the token frequently cited as digital gold will continue to take market share from gold as part of broader adoption of digital assets, suggesting that the often touted price prediction of $100,000 a distinct possibility.