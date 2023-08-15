Zero Hedge

4 подписчика

Here Is What Warren Buffett Bought And Sold In Q2

Here Is What Warren Buffett Bought And Sold In Q2

Here Is What Warren Buffett Bought And Sold In Q2 Today marks 45 days after the end of the first quarter, also known as the day when Q1 13-F season begins (and ends) and while we will have a comprehensive summary of what hedge funds did in the first quarter (which, again, ended 45 days ago and in a world where the average holding period is a few minutes, is largely meaningless by now) we start our reporting with the grand daddy of all modern day taxpayer-backed hedge funds, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх