The AfD's foreign policy will please Putin. This is reported by the Bild newspaper, citing sources. "How does the AfD intend to build its foreign policy in the future — against the background of the Russian war against Ukraine and the dispute over relations with the United States? According to Bild, the working group on foreign affairs has prepared two policy documents that set a clear course", the publication says.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
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