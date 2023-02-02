Wick Differential is an important part of target here in NQ E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! GokselSecilmis NQ was down -341 for the week as soon as the daily balance held on the day for NQ which was -60 and as soon as NQ went to +61 the obvious target was +341 and the high of the day was +347 for the bears who wanted to scalp on the puts this area was the best to short and around this level at 3:45 and gave a nice +3 point down move on the QQQs so how will I play this tomorrow I will only want to be long above +341 if NQ trades above 12553 will be long if it opens below it you can enter with a stop at 12553 this is the weekly balance tilt and if this balance tilt holds we can go up another 341+ by Friday minimum move will be half of +341 so +170 if the NQ does not take out +341 balance tilt in the first 10 minutes of tomorrows open it can go down -170 tomorrow before resuming the move up .