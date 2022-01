Getty Image / David Eulitt The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen were so incredibly close to making the AFC Championship after a flurry of scoring in the final seconds against the Chiefs A new sidelines video has surfaced showing Bills QB Josh Allen prematurely celebrating and telling WR Gabriel Davis they were going to the AFC Championship Read more articles on BroBible right here It’s absolutely insane that the four divisional round NFL playoffs games were decided by a combined 15 points.