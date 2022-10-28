Intraday study for Indian indices For 28th October 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good morning Today is 28th of October we are entering in z new series of November and also today is my Birthday So stay connected i will update you with some amazing pics on the Occasion of my Birthday So let's discuss the yesterday first So as we saw the market is in consolidation stage in whole day and then towards the end of the session i highlighted you that the stay away from the longs and then we saw a dip towards our support of 17650 and then we move up towards 17750 which is a 100 points swing and then i global market we saw that the numbers of Amazon META are too bad which drags the Nasdaq down but the Dow is closes in positive with shaded gains about 200 points or more Now we talk about Today of the Indian Indices because the sector and the stocks i already given to you in the closing session yesterday So As the SGXNIFTY is suggesting the huge gap up but may be we are not opening that high because the Less participation and the low volume but The resistance is placed at 17925 after which we see a huge rally And the levels are 17600-17675 is the support range and the resistance is 17777,17817,17925 these are the support and the resistance ranges of nifty Now bank nifty 40800-41100 is the god support range and the resistance is at 41500-41800-42100 are the resistance We he less data due top the starting of the new series and may be the day belongs to consolidation till 12PM Stay follow for the stock specific and options momentum trades Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered.