Philips provides update on the test and research program in connection with the CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator recall notification* December 23, 2021 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – On June 14, 2021, Royal Philips’ (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) subsidiary, Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification* for certain sleep and respiratory care products to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in these devices.