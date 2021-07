ByteDance Abandons Plans For New York Listing Despite Lower Valuation Didi's staggering selloff just days after its IPO (in which it skyrocketed higher initially, sucking in a crowd of retail traders, only to plunge on news that Beijing was bringing it's antitrust smackdown to Didi's doorstep) was the talk of Wall Street on Tuesday, beginning with last night's selloff in SoftBank and continuing through the close, where Didi finished up only slightly above its session low.