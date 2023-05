Combined US indexes suggest a spike up (ES1!*50+NQ1!*20+YM1!*5)/1000 (CME_MINI_DL:ES1!*50+CME_MINI_DL:NQ1!*20+CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1!*5)/1000 Auguraltrader The Combined US indexes chart ended the week with a bearish candlestick that had a little bullish indication with a longer tail and closing above the support line (aka Fake Out Line #2).