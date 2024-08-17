The Beginning Of The End? Germany To Ban All New Ukraine Military Aid Three days ago, in the aftermath of the WSJ report seeking to radically shift the narrative over the Nordstream sabotage, where instead of the CIA being blamed for the explosion of the critical gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, unnamed "intelligence" sources forged on with a hilarious script according to which a top Ukraine general (operating initially under the instructions of Zelensky but then going rogue wen Z got "cold feet") was responsible for coordinating the sabotage using a handful of rank amateurs who somehow managed to sneak to the bottom of the Baltic sea and conduct an unprecedented military operation, we said that - no matter the laughable veracity of the report - relations between Germany and Ukraine are "about to turn ugly", and we asked why this story is coming out just now? Looks like relations between Germany and Ukraine are about to turn ugly: Zelensky was behind the Nordstream sabotage (even if he allegedly got cold feet at the end, but was unable to halt it).