GOLD ANALYSIS GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! wolfofsamorast Hello traders, Yesterday we saw price break above the 1800 mark, Currently trading at 1808 we have yet to confirm a clear breakout above the level, If price break above 1816, we are clear to see the likes of 1870s, if price fails to clearly brake the resistance we expect a drop towards 1773 TP1 Then 1720 TP2,