MAHA: Fighting The Biomedical War On The American Public Authored by James Howard Kunstler, MAHA Hugger Mugger "Those who perpetrated the greatest ruse in American presidential history by staging the Biden presidency will never tell us what their ultimate agenda was - Victor Davis Hanson One baseline truth in current American life is that our bodily well-being gets worse as the so-called health care industry gets ever-larger — it is now 17.