Politics
MAINBLOG
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Politics

80 подписчиков

Nikki Haley Says She Is ‘On Standby’

“Nikki Haley, Donald J. Trump’s last rival standing in the fight for the Republican nomination earlier this year, once again had sharp words of criticism for his campaign on Tuesday, saying that the rhetoric surrounding his effort was driving away the women and minorities he needs to put him over the top in battleground states,” the New York Times reports.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх