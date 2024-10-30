Nikki Haley Says She Is ‘On Standby’

“Nikki Haley, Donald J. Trump’s last rival standing in the fight for the Republican nomination earlier this year, once again had sharp words of criticism for his campaign on Tuesday, saying that the rhetoric surrounding his effort was driving away the women and minorities he needs to put him over the top in battleground states,” the New York Times reports.
