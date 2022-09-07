Intraday study for Indian indices on 7th sept 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena as per our view nifty is in lower range and upper range is fixed and for more up move we need to close the candle of 30min or 1hr upper 17717 then only we go up as today in the opening nifty test its support at 17480 and again come back to the 17520 which is good that the market has the strength the FMCG and CPSE looks good the order is cement , media and FMCG are the top 3 sector one can also look the pharma also the rest we will update .