People online are freaked out by an altered photograph of Mark Zuckerberg and some of his employees An edited picture taken at the opening of Meta's first physical store went viral thanks to its unnerving nature Last year, Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook would be undergoing the biggest rebranding campaign since "The" was dropped from the company's moniker after revealing the social media behemoth had officially changed its name to "Meta.