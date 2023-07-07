'America's Darkest Secret': Sex Trafficking, Child Abuse, & The Biden Administration Authored by Uzay Bulut via The Gatestone Institute, The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden Administration, apparently "normal" inside the US: "According to Customs and Border Protection, since January 2021 when Biden took the oath of office, there have been 5,118,661 encounters with illegal immigrants along the southern border.