Newspeak In The 21st Century: How To Become A Model Citizen In The New Era Of Domestic Warfare Authored by Cnythia Chung via 'Through A Glass Darkly' Substack, Disagreement has become an extremely sensitive issue lately; it was once thought that debate was an essential component to a strong and healthy democracy, however, we are now told that it is extremely dangerous, in fact, it may soon be categorised as a form of domestic terrorism.