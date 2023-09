I am following just two ICT concepts: FVG and C.E. of prior wick E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! zweiprozent in the past any major move happend after setups in specific areas (either a new FVG = fair value gap) or a big wick so i am watching on the lower time frame entries on that zones on friday S&P 500 future traded above prior FVG from 5th of sept.