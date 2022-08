Nasdaq 4hour : upper target is 13400 (fibo 61%) E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 on daily chart butterfly pattern push nasdaq down , but i still belive nasdaq main trend will up , still my main (long term) target is 14400 so advice 90% looking for buy after pinbar come in 1hour or 4hour or daily chart SL=pinbar low ALERT= break low can crash nasdaq to red fibo 61% near 12222 i wish you win , be patient toooo much in trade .