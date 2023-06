"Family Man" Lionel Messi Snubs Saudis In Favor Of Miami To Usher In Twilight Of Legendary Career While the Saudis may have notched a win this week with their tie-up between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, legendary soccer star Lionel Messi quickly handed Riyadh a comeuppance when he chose to spend the twilight of his career in Miami instead of in Saudi Arabia.