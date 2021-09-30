Sinch acquires Pathwire, the leading email delivery platform, and intends to carry out a directed share issue secured by investor undertakings

Sinch acquires Pathwire, the leading email delivery platform, and intends to carry out a directed share issue secured by investor undertakingsStockholm, Sweden, and San Antonio, Texas – September 30, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pathwire, the leading cloud-based email delivery platform, including its Mailgun, Mailjet and Email on Acid products for developers and marketers.