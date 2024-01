"The Western World Is In Danger": Milei Warns Of DEI Doom, As Dimon Touts Trump On 'Critical Issues' Argentina's President Javier Milei had a warning for those attending the annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland; 'the Western world is in danger' from 'collectivist experiments' such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and has called on the world to reject socialism and instead embrace "free enterprise capitalism" to end global poverty.