Pennsylvania Supreme Court Upholds No-Excuse Mail-In Voting Law Authored by Matthew Vadum via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A Supreme Court of Pennsylvania divided along partisan lines upheld the state’s 2019 mail-in voting law in a 5-2 decision on August 2, which means that current mail-in balloting rules will probably remain in place for the upcoming November 8 elections for Congress and for state offices such as governor.