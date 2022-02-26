Face Tube is a fun name,

John Amos' Good Times: The Iconic Actor Reflects on His Career 45 Years After Roots Changed TV Forever

Getting fired from Good Times is one of the best things that could have ever happened to John Amos. After three seasons of fighting with executive producer Norman Lear and the CBS sitcom’s white writers about the stereotypical Black portrayals and dialogue the show perpetuated, particularly when it came to star Jimmie Walker, Amos’ contract […] .

