John Amos' Good Times: The Iconic Actor Reflects on His Career 45 Years After Roots Changed TV Forever

Getting fired from Good Times is one of the best things that could have ever happened to John Amos. After three seasons of fighting with executive producer Norman Lear and the CBS sitcom’s white writers about the stereotypical Black portrayals and dialogue the show perpetuated, particularly when it came to star Jimmie Walker, Amos’ contract […] .
Популярные статьи
- Vikings: Valhalla Recap: A New Streaming Home Brings a New Era — Grade the Netflix Series' Premiere
- Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Preview the Final Season — Plus, Is an Eve and Villanelle Romance Doomed?
- Black Comedians Roundtable: Amanda Seales, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Byer and Others Open Up About Healing Through Laughter, Trailblazers and More