EURUSD impulsive wave potential to move up for more EURO FX FUTURES CME:6E1! tofinse last week after FED news USD is strong selloff that make almost every asset price go up this week I strongly believe on 4H time frame price structure is clearly impulsive up so probability to continue going up is higher than corrective m30 show set of bullish candle pattern also MACD bullish divergence confirm this entry .