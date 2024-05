SEC Approves Spot Ether ETFs In Major Crypto Victory What until just a few days ago was viewed as an extremely low-probability event, has just come true, when the highly politicized Securities and Exchange Commission, headed by Liz Warren's soon to be terminated lackey Gary Gensler, has - against its desires - been forced again to approve no less than eight crypto ETFs, this time for spot Ethereum, following what was reportedly urgent political intervention from the White House.