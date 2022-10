BTCUSD playing on broadening bottom pattern BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! thingmamathehua BTCUSD playing on broadening bottom chart pattern, please note that The Fed would not schedule for Fed rate hike on October 2022 hence I hope BTC price action can follow up to "D" trendline before dump for new lower low and absolutely bounce back #DYOR.