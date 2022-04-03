Days of Our Lives Round Table: The Couples Edition!

Couples, triangles, and quadrangles! Days of Our Lives has more than its share. Which are your favorites? Which do you despise? Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Kathy and Soaps4Ever from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to tell us their couple goals, what Allie should do now that the Devil has been revealed, if Roman should have hired Clyde, and much more! Here's a round table with a focus on couples.