NASDAQ scenario 04.11.2024 ( Election week ) E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! David_capital Nasdaq Close to all-time highs, lots of pomo and gridiness in the markets - my 4-hour low advanced significantly without correcting properly, so my "magnet" scenario is to go down to the 19,800 - 19,500 areas and only then continue to run up! A rather dangerous week - if there is no A+ level scenario then I see no reason to take deals (pursue them) successfully! .