From Scanner to Trade: Full Workflow Guides Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! TradeVizion From Scanner to Trade: Full Workflow Guides Table of Contents Introduction Why a Full Workflow is Crucial for Consistent Trading Step 1: Defining Your Edge-What to Scan For Step 2: Setting Up Scanners in TradingView Step 3: Filtering & Ranking Potential Trades Step 4: Deep Analysis-Technical, Fundamental, and Sentiment Checks Step 5: Planning the Trade-Entries, Exits, and Risk Step 6: Executing the Trade and Real-Time Adjustments Step 7: Trade Management-Monitoring and Adapting Step 8: Post-Trade Review and Journaling Step 9: Tips, Case Studies, and Advanced Workflows Conclusion: Making the Scanner-to-Trade Workflow Your Own Introduction What separates a consistent trader from someone who hops between strategies, never seeing results? Workflow.