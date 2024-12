Elliott Wave Analysis on MNQ: Anticipating Wave 3 Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures CME_MINI:MNQ1! von_goetz Hello, TradingView community! As I am exploring the Elliott Wave Theory with the Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (MNQ), I've observed the potential start of a new impulse wave sequence after completing an ABC correction on Friday morning and starting new impulse wave 1 with corrective wave 2 in the afternoon.