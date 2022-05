Elliott Wave View: Russell 2000 (RTY) Turning Lower post FOMC E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:RTY1! Elliottwave-Forecast Short Term Elliott Wave View in Russell 2000 (RTY) suggests the decline from March 29, 2022 high is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure.