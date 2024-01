Trump Rips Austin For 'Improper Professional Conduct & Dereliction Of Duty' After Secretive Hospital Stay Leading Republican presidential contender Donald Trump was never too keen on Biden's Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to begin with, but on Monday the former president unleashed in response to the growing scandal over Austin's 'secretive' hospital stay, after having failed to disclose to the White House that he had been incapacitated for four days last week.